Union men’s hockey head coach Rick Bennett placed on paid administrative leave

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sport Highlights

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Union men’s hockey coach Rick Bennett will not be on the bench this weekend after being placed on paid administrative leave.

The college says it’s investigating an allegation it received late Wednesday night. No specifics were given regarding the allegation.

The players were informed of Bennett’s leave Thursday afternoon. Assistant coach John Ronan will lead the Dutchmen this weekend in Bennett’s absence.

Since taking over in 2011, Bennett has piloted the program to a national championship, two Frozen Four appearances, four NCAA Tournament berths, three Whitelaw Cups, and three Cleary Cups. He’s the winningest head coach in program history, though the team’s success has waned the past few seasons.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Check the latest closings and delays

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19