Union men’s hockey head coach Rick Bennett placed on paid administrative leave
Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Union men’s hockey coach Rick Bennett will not be on the bench this weekend after being placed on paid administrative leave.
The college says it’s investigating an allegation it received late Wednesday night. No specifics were given regarding the allegation.
The players were informed of Bennett’s leave Thursday afternoon. Assistant coach John Ronan will lead the Dutchmen this weekend in Bennett’s absence.
Since taking over in 2011, Bennett has piloted the program to a national championship, two Frozen Four appearances, four NCAA Tournament berths, three Whitelaw Cups, and three Cleary Cups. He’s the winningest head coach in program history, though the team’s success has waned the past few seasons.
