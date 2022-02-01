Union men’s hockey Falls to LIU

by: Dominique Del Prete

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the first meeting between the two programs, it was the visitors that emerged victorious as the Union College men’s hockey team fell to Long Island University, 4-1, Tuesday night at Messa Rink.

Sophomore Liam Robertson scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season on the powerplay to extend his point streak to four games. Senior Brandon Estes picked up the primary assist to set a new career high point streak with six games. First-year Collin Graf also added an assist.

Robertson’s power-play goal in the second period is his eighth of the season, putting him in a tie for ninth place in Union’s Division I history for single-season power-play goals.

The Sharks pounced early and never looked back. After Christian Sanda was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct at 6:35 of the first period, LIU capitalized only 2:23 later to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead. LIU struck again exactly seven minutes later, when Billy Jerry snapped home a rebound past junior Connor Murphy for the 2-0 lead.

The Dutchmen capitalized on the power-play in the second frame to cut the deficit to one. Graf sent the puck from the top of the right wing circle up to Estes near the blue line. The senior fired a shot that rebounded off of Robertson’s stick.

LIU added a third goal later in the second stanza to take a 3-1 lead going into the final frame.

Union generated plenty of chances in the third period, putting 11 shots on goal, but it wasn’t enough. Murphy was pulled for an extra attacker with a few minutes remaining and the Sharks capitalized once again, scoring an empty netter with only 1:04 to play.

Murphy made 28 saves in the loss, falling to 9-12-2 on the season. Vinnie Purpura made 19 saves in the victory.

The Dutchmen hit the road for a game with #2 Quinnipiac University on Friday. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Frank Perrotti Jr. Arena.

