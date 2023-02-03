SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Union men’s hockey team had their best performance of the season on the biggest stage this past weekend, rolling RPI in the Mayor’s Cup 6-0. Now they look to take that momentum on the road, a place that hasn’t been too kind to the Dutchmen.

Union is 1-10-2 on the road this season. They have two tough opponents to visit this week: 11th ranked Cornell and Colgate. Last month they lost 6-1 to the Big Red and 2-1 to the Raiders, dropping both games at home.

Head coach Josh Hauge feels after the performance the Dutchmen put on this past weekend, his team is a lot different than the squad these two programs saw last month. “I think we’re excited about the challenge and where we’re at,” said Hauge. “You know for us, when we played them I don’t think we were playing our best hockey and I think we’re learning just how good we can be. It’s exciting to go in and to play two really good teams when you’re playing well and I’m expecting us to be at our best on Friday.”

Puck drops at Colgate at 7:00 PM on Friday. The Dutchmen take on the Big Red on Saturday at 7:00 PM.