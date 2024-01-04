SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) — A new era has begun for the Union College football team. The college introduced Jon Drach as their 35th head coach in program history this afternoon.

Drach is the third Union head coach in the last three years, replacing John Poppe, who left for the Columbia job after just one season. “It’s such a special place,” said Drach. “The people here, the place and just the opportunity are really, really special. It’s such a fantastic student outcome, being a graduate of Union College. The opportunity to be at a competitively national program as far as the football field goes and then to be able to surround yourself with the amazing people that are here, it’s a no brainer.”

Drach takes over a team that just won the Liberty League title, and was one of the last 16 teams standing in the NCAA tournament. “They have a fantastic foundation,” said Drach. “It’s not even just last year. This is a legacy as far as success goes at Union College with their football program. To be a part of that is something really special. Obviously we’re just trying to look forward to taking those next steps and continue to improve every day and be really, really process driven. We’re not going to focus too much on the outcomes, we’re going to focus on the daily opportunities and if we can take care of those, the outcomes are going to take care of themselves.”

Drach played quarterback at Western Michigan, graduating in 2003. He has Liberty League experience, coaching at Hobart for 12 years, starting as the quarterbacks coach before taking over as offensive coordinator. He spent the last six years as the head coach at Wilkes University, taking over a team that was 0-10 before he got there. He compiled a record of 31-21 during his tenure.