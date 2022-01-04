Union hockey programs face weekend postponements

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Both the Union men’s and women’s ice hockey teams face postponements this weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dutchwomen’s ECAC contests at No. 7 Yale and Brown slated for Friday and Saturday are both postponed, as Union enters health and safety protocols.

“I think it’s hard for everybody, right?” said head coach Josh Sciba shortly after finding out his team would be sidelined. “It’s hard for the girls. I think you feel for them. Any time you have to postpone games or delay their ability to play, you think about everybody. You want to be able to play. You want to see your team perform and compete. I think we’re just really thankful that we’ve been able to practice and we’re going to move ahead every day with the kids that can practice right now.”

Dartmouth men’s hockey postponed its weekend games due to COVID issues within the Big Green program, which pushes the game against Union, originally scheduled for Friday, to a later date. The Dutchmen dealt with health and safety protocols within their own program last week, forcing a postponement of their New Year’s series against No. 12 UMass, which was supposed to be played Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Rick Bennett and the Dutchmen are set to play Saturday at 19th-ranked Harvard. It will be Union’s first game in 28 days.