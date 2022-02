BEIJING, CN (NEWS10) — Union graduate Parker Foo, a member of China’s men’s hockey team, made Olympic history in Beijing on Saturday.

Foo tallied China’s first-ever Olympic goal in the second period of China’s 3-2 loss to Germany. The puck is on it’s way to the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Hall of Fame in Zurich.

Both Parker and brother Spencer are former Dutchmen competing for Team China.