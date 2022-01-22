Union falls to Yale in overtime

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After tying the game in the third period to force overtime, the Union College men’s hockey team fell in the extra stanza, 3-2, to Yale University Saturday night at Messa Rink.

Senior Brandon Estes led Union with two points tonight to cap off a three-point weekend, registering the primary assist on sophomore Liam Robertson’s goal, before adding the game-tying goal in the third period. First-year Colin Graf, sophomore Tyler Watkins , and junior Dylan Anhorn each added an assist. All five Union skaters that found the scoresheet had a multi-point weekend.

After a scoreless first period, Robertson found the back of the net on the powerplay at 5:26 of the second frame to give Union a 1-0 lead. Estes fired a shot from high in the slot and Robertson redirected it past Luke Pearson for the goal.

Yale tied the game at 14:03 of the second period off the stick off Ian Carpentier. Only 2:13 later, Carpentier found the back of the net again to give Yale a 2-1 lead.

Union scored the game-tying goal at 5:23 of the third period. Anhorn caught a puck out of the air to gain possession, sending it to Watkins at the bottom of the left-wing circle. Watkins sent the puck through traffic to Estes at the top of the right-wing circle, who one-timed it into the net to tie the game.

Both teams would have chances in the final minutes of play, but 60 minutes was not enough. In overtime, both teams generated solid scoring chances. Niklas Allain forced a turnover in the Union zone, sending a shot that rebounded off of junior Connor Murphy’s pads. Teddy Wooding scooped up the rebound and beat Murphy stick-side to win the game.

Murphy finished the night 29 saves and falls to 7-11-2 while Luke Pearson made 33 stops to earn the first win of his collegiate career.

Union will hit the road to play Dartmouth on Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Thompson Arena.