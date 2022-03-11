Potsdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 37-save performance by junior Connor Murphy wasn’t enough as Clarkson University’s Ayrton Martino netted the game winner in overtime to defeat the Union College men’s hockey team 3-2 in game one of the ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals Friday night at Cheel Arena.

Murphy became Union’s leader in single season saves with loss. Needing only 17 stops to break the record coming into tonight’s game, the junior made his 17th save of the game at 1:19 of the third period. Darion Hanson held the previous record of 1,008 set in the 2019-20 season. The new record stands at 1,029.

Senior captain Josh Kosack netted his eighth goal of the season on the power play and junior Dylan Anhorn added his sixth tally of the year to tie the game. First-year Cullen Ferguson put together the second multi-point game of his career with a pair of helpers. Junior Gabriel Seger and sophomore Chaz Smedsrud each registered an assist.

Clarkson got on the board first at 14:25 of the opening frame when Noah Beck’s shot went off junior Connor Murphy’s blocker and into the net. Trailing 1-0, Ryan Richardson was called for a hit from behind, earning a five-minute major and game misconduct with 5.5 seconds to play in the first period, setting up Union to start the second period with 4:54 of powerplay time.

The Dutchmen power-play unit found the back of the net 4:07 into the second frame. Smedsrud sent a pass from the top of the right circle to Ferguson at the bottom of the circle. The first-year fired a shot that bounced off of Ethan Haider’s pads and Kosack buried the rebound to tie the game. Clarkson regained the lead at 14:03 of the second period. In a battle for the puck in front of Murphy, Mathieu Gosselin gained possession and snuck it past the Union netminder for a 2-1 lead. The Dutchmen responded quickly, scoring only 2:13 later. On an offensive zone faceoff in the left circle, Seger won the faceoff, passing the puck back to Ferguson at the bottom of the circle. Ferguson sent a quick pass to Anhorn, who buried the puck into the open net.

Tied at two in the third period, Clarkson peppered Murphy with 20 shots on goal in the third period. The Union netminder held on to force overtime.

Martino potted the game winner 1:35 into the extra frame, scooping up a rebound from Zach Tsekos to give Clarkson the win.

Murphy made 37 saves in the loss while Haider stopped 25 shots.

Union looks to tie the series with Clarkson tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. in game two of the ECAC Hockey quarterfinals.