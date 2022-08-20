SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the Union Dutchmen prepare for the 2022 season it’s worth noting that this was a team that was just one win away from a Liberty League title last year. Head coach Jeff Behrman and his team are gearing up for another shot at the title this fall.

Last seasons loss to rival RPI has fueled the Dutchmen over the course of the offseason. One of the ways they’ve gone about preparing for the upcoming season is building a tight bond from within.

“I think we’ve created some really good bonds and some really good relationships within I think there’s a strong connection amongst the team,” said Behrman. “I think our upper classmen have done a great job walking them in the first year guys.”

With experienced fifth year players on the roster it makes preparing for another season easier for the coaching staff. In addition, it allows the younger players to learn about what it takes to play Union football.

“You know its just about getting better everyday you know there’s things that we’re doing good things that we’re not doing so good,” said senior offensive lineman Tim Driscoll. “We kind of just take it one day at a time and get out here and put in the work you know that’s what this sport is really all about just coming out and putting in the work everyday and we take pride in that.”

Union kicks off its season on September 3 at 12p.m. against Allegheny.