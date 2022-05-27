SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Union men’s lacrosse team departed for Connecticut on its championship journey Friday morning.

“Getting on the bus and enjoying this moment, staying present,” said senior co-captain Keaton McCann. “But the second we got on the bus, Coach Witheford was telling us, that’s when it begins.”

The Dutchmen were sent off by fans and supporters on campus, as they shift their focus to the task at hand: snapping a 20-game losing streak to RIT, and bringing home the DIII national championship. McCann said the buzz in the locker room has never been greater, and the team plans on feeding off that nervous energy.

Head Coach Derek Witheford also understands the need to stay locked in, and continue to prepare over the next day and a half.

“It’s mostly mental. Get used to the stadium, used to the field, and prepare as best as we can for end of game situations,” said Witheford of the team’s plan once it arrives in Connecticut.

Union’s chance to take down the defending champions comes at 1 p.m. Sunday.

News10 ABC will be at Rentschler Field to bring you the biggest DIII game of the year, and reaction from the Dutchmen.