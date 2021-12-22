Union changes spectator policy, proof of vaccination among requirements

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – In order to comply with recently implemented New York State health safety requirements, Union College has announced updated spectator policies for intercollegiate events in all indoor athletic facilities, effective December 30, 2021.

For all indoor events at Messa Rink, Viniar Athletic Center and Alumni Gym Pool, proof of full vaccination will be required for all spectators ages 12 and up. Upon arrival at the facility, all spectators will be asked to present photo identification and documentation of vaccination.

Due to the recent availability of vaccines for younger children, children ages 5-11 must show proof of having had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination in order to gain entry into an indoor facility. Children ages 2-5 who remain ineligible for vaccination will be allowed entry, provided they wear a proper-fitting mask at all times.

Accepted forms of proof include: the New York State Excelsior Pass or a CDC Vaccination Card (either the physical card or a legible photo of the card).

For the safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans, all game personnel and spectators must continue to wear masks at all times while inside on-campus facilities, including Messa Rink, Viniar Athletic Center, and Alumni Gym Pool.

Facility requirements and protocols are subject to change due to state, local and College policies. Please continue to check UnionAthletics.com for the latest information regarding indoor athletic events.