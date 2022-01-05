Union announces schedule changes amid COVID pauses

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to health and safety protocols, multiple schedule changes for Union College athletic teams have been announced for this upcoming weekend.

Men’s Hockey: The Friday night game at Dartmouth College has been postponed and will be made up on Wednesday, January 26 at 7 p.m. The team’s game at Harvard University on Saturday has also been moved to a 4 p.m. faceoff in Cambridge.

Women's Hockey: The weekend series at Yale University and Brown University has been postponed. No makeup dates for those games have been announced as of yet.

Women's Basketball: The weekend series against Skidmore College and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has been postponed. No tentative makeup dates have been announced yet.

Men's Basketball: The weekend series against Skidmore College and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has been postponed. No makeup dates were immediately announced. Instead, the Dutchmen will travel to SUNY Poly for a 12 p.m. non-conference contest.

Men's and Women's Indoor Track & Field : The teams will not be traveling to Friday's Wagner Invitational.

: The teams will not be traveling to Friday’s Wagner Invitational. Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving: Union’s schedule tri-meet against Springfield College and Hartwick College has been postponed.

