Undercuffler, Verse named Hero Sports All-Americans

BELLEVUE, Wash. – University at Albany quarterback Jeff Undercuffler and defensive lineman Jared Verse have been named Hero Sports Sophomore and Freshman All-Americans, respectively, the organization announced earlier today.

Undercuffler, a redshirt sophomore from Delran, N.J., collects Hero Sports Sophomore All-American honors after being named to the Preseason All-America Second Team earlier this year. This marks the second time Undercuffler has been named a Hero Sports All-American, collecting freshman honors a year prior. This season, the quarterback played and started in three games for the Great Danes before missing the final game of the team’s season due to injury. The second-year student-athlete completed 62 of 113 passes, throwing for 556 yards and six touchdowns. Undercuffler’s strongest game of the season came in week one, where he led the team to an opening week victory over then #14 New Hampshire. In that game he threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns, helping UAlbany win 24-20.



Verse, a 6’4″ – 250-pound defensive lineman, adds Hero Sports Freshman All-American to his resume after a freshman campaign that has yielded numerous accolades. The rookie stood out in his first year on the defensive line in UAlbany’s four games this spring, recording 22 tackles (15 solo), 10 tackles for loss for 36 yards, four sacks, one quarterback hit, and one blocked field goal. He recorded a season-high two sacks against Rhode Island on Mar. 20, and followed that performance up with 10 tackles the next week against rival Stony Brook. Despite playing only four games, Verse ranked tied for second in the CAA in sacks (first among freshman) and first in the conference in tackles for loss, averaging 2.5 per game. In addition to his Hero Sports honors, Verse this season has been named the CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year and a STATS Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award finalist.



The 2021 UAlbany football season is set to begin on Sept. 4 when the team travels to North Dakota State. The team will play its first CAA game the following week (Sept. 11) for its home opener, hosting Rhode Island, before traveling to face Syracuse for the final non-conference outing of the fall on Sept. 18. The 2021 UAlbany regular season concludes on Nov. 20 when the Great Danes battle rival Stony Brook on Long Island for the annual matchup for the Golden Apple Trophy.



