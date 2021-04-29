Unbeaten Troy and Burnt Hills on collision course for Class A final

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy and Burnt Hills don’t often play each other being in different divisions, but they’ve been on a collision course in Class A all season, and they’ll finally meet up Friday.

“Make no mistake about it, we’re playing the best team we’ve played all year by far without questions, and it should be a good game,” Troy head coach Bob Burns said.

It’s a battle between unbeatens when Burnt Hills visits Troy Friday night for the unofficial Class A title game.

“This unique season that we’re in right now we know this is the last game, win or lose, so I’m hoping they lay it all on the line and play their hearts out to achieve what their goal was from day one,” Burns said.

The Flying Horses have sprinted past every team they’ve seen this year on their way to that goal, and Burnt Hills is well aware of the challenges the Troy playmakers provide.

“It’s nerve wracking to watch those kids get the ball in their hands because one missed tackle, one missed assignment and it’s a touchdown,” Burnt Hills head coach Matt Shell said.

“They’re fast, they’re physical, they’re a good football team,” Burnt Hills senior quarterback Caeden LaPietro said. “We just gotta not let them get outside and get to where they want — green grass.”

“If they find a space to run to they’re going to get it and they’re going to get there,” LaPietro added. “We’ve got to maintain them inside and just do a good job all night.”

Friday’s curtain call for seniors will be unlike any we’ve seen in this unique season, but the opportunity to strap on a helmet one last time isn’t lost on any of them.

“We have a small senior group, it’s ten, and they realize that it’s over after Friday night,” Shell said.

“Last high school football game it’s really going to hit home,” Troy senior defensive end Jaeshaun Brown said. “It is, but like I said go on the field, do our thing, go home with a win.”

Kickoff is set for Friday night at 7 p.m. at Troy High School.