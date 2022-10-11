SCHUYLERVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — After a trip to states last year, the Schuylerville football team is ranked number one in the state in Class C this year. But they haven’t been challenged much over the last couple weeks. That’ll change when they meet unbeaten Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren on Friday night in our 1st & 10 Game of the Week.

After a 45-35 win over Walkill in week one, the Black Horses have outscored their opponents 217-6 in their last five games. Now they prepare for a 6-0 Wolverine team coming off an impressive win over Hoosick Falls/Tamarac. Schuylerville is embracing the challenge, and they believe it can make them better in the long haul. “The last several years, we’ve been fortunate to be playing well beyond the section,” said head coach John Bowen. “That’s one of the things that we have found is when you have not been challenged for weeks at a time, and then you’ve got to try to turn it up and be prepared. They’re coming off a great game with Hoosick Falls. Last week they were kind of put to the test. We’re going to have to really find another gear here if we want to even be in the ballgame with them. Otherwise, they’re going to do the same thing they’ve been doing to all their opponents.”

Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM. You can catch the highlights and reaction on 1st & 10 Friday night at 10 and 11.