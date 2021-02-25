UAlbany’s Rizzuto named All-Conference Second Team, Lulka All-Academic

Boston, Mass. (NEWS10) — The America East Conference announced its annual award winners for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season on Thursday. The University at Albany saw two players honored among their peers in the conference.



Junior Antonio Rizzuto was named All-Conference Second Team and All-Defense. Rizzuto, a guard from York, Pa., earns his first All-Conference recognition from the America East. Through the close of the regular season, Rizzuto leads the Great Danes in scoring and has staked his claim as one of the top perimeter defenders in the America East.



Joining Rizzuto on the All-Conference Second Team was Hartford guard Traci Carter, New Hampshire forward Nick Guadarrama, and Vermont guards Ben Shungu and Stef Smith. On the All-Defensive Team, Rizzuto was joined by Carter, Shungu, Stony Brook’s Mouhamadou Gueye, and UMBC’s Darnell Rogers.



Junior Adam Lulka earns his second-consecutive All-Academic honor. Lulka, a forward from Sydney, Australia, earned his undergraduate degree with a perfect 4.00 GPA in Psychology with a minor in Sociology. He has continued his education at UAlbany, pursuing a graduate degree in Mental Health Counseling, in which he also holds a 4.00 GPA. Lulka was the only All-Academic selection to hold a 4.00 GPA, and one of two taking graduate-level classes. Additionally, Lulka was named a Presidential Scholar-Athlete following the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester.



Joining Lulka as All-Academics were Maine’s Stephane Ingo, New Hampshire’s Chris Lester, Hartford’s Hunter Marks, and UMBC’s Dimiirije Spasojevic.



Major awards for the 2020-21 season honored Player of the Year Ryan Davis from Vermont, Defensive Player of the Year Gueye, Sixth Man of the Year Keondre Kennedy from UMBC, Rookie of the Year Nick Johnson from New Hampshire, and Coach of the Year Ryan Odom from UMBC.



UAlbany plays its first round game in the 2021 Hercules Tires America East Playoffs on Saturday, February 27 at 5:00 pm against #8 NJIT in Hartford’s pod. The winner will play the winner of #4 Hartford and #9 Binghamton on Sunday, February 28 at 3:00 pm.