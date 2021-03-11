UAlbany’s Nanticoke named to Tewaaraton Watch List

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Tri-City ValleyCats will begin their season on Thursday, May 27 with an eight game road trip. This is the first season the ValleyCats will be a member of the Frontier League.

The ValleyCats return to "The Joe" for their home opener on Friday, June 4 when they host Les Capitales de Québec. The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 7 p.m. The home opener will also feature the team’s first post-game fireworks show.