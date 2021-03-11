Washington, D.C. (NEWS10) — University at Albany senior Tehoka Nanticoke has been named to the 2021 Tewaaraton Watch List, the foundation announced Thursday.
2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the Tewaaraton Award, which honors the nation’s top men’s and women’s collegiate lacrosse player.
Nanticoke, an attack from Six Nations, Ontario, was one of 55 men’s players named to the initiation Watch List, and was the only America East representative. Through one game in 2021, Nanticoke has scored three goals and recorded four assists. In his career, he has scored 97 goals and recorded 57 assists. Nanticoke has been named to the Tewaaraton Watch List each season he has been at UAlbany.
The announcement also listed 57 women’s players. The list will expand on April 2 based on performances during the 2021 season, before narrowing to 25 men and 25 women on April 23. Five men’s and women’s finalists will be announced in May.
UAlbany hosts Vermont on Saturday, March 13.
UAlbany’s Nanticoke named to Tewaaraton Watch List
Washington, D.C. (NEWS10) — University at Albany senior Tehoka Nanticoke has been named to the 2021 Tewaaraton Watch List, the foundation announced Thursday.