UAlbany’s Morgan Haney back on the hardwood for the first time in two years

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s basketball will start their season on November 10 against Hofstra. If everything goes according to plan, Morgan Haney will be on the floor for the Great Danes.

Haney joined the Great Danes roster in the 2019-2020 season and started her first game with UAlbany, but her freshman year was a lost season.

She tore her ACL that year, then re-tore her ACL again along with her meniscus, and then re-tore her meniscus. She’s been fighting her way back for two seasons, but is finally back on the floor and a full go with her teammates.

“I didn’t really ease back into it,” Haney said. “It was kind of like released and then full go. But it’s felt great so far.”

“There’s been a couple like things here and there that have prevented me from going full speed a couple of times but other than that I feel like I’ve been going really well,” Haney said.

“Just being off has made me love basketball that much more and I’ve just been grateful to actually be able to play again,” Haney said. “Every single day I come in excited to get after it.”

“The past two years I haven’t had the opportunity so now it’s so exciting.”

Barring a setback, Haney will take the SEFCU floor with her teammates for the opener on November 10th.

