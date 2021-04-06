UAlbany’s Levi Metheny enters transfer portal

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Preseason All-American Levi Metheny plans to capitalize on the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility, but not at UAlbany.

The linebacker announced Tuesday that he’s entering the transfer portal. As the quarterback of the defense, the redshirt senior leaves the Great Danes with 253 career tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

“Thank you again for the love, support, and friendships I have made here at UAlbany, but it is time to start the next chapter of my life,” Metheny said via Twitter.

The linebacker will have one year left of eligibility.