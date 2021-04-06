UAlbany’s Levi Metheny enters transfer portal

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Preseason All-American Levi Metheny plans to capitalize on the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility, but not at UAlbany.

The linebacker announced Tuesday that he’s entering the transfer portal. As the quarterback of the defense, the redshirt senior leaves the Great Danes with 253 career tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

“Thank you again for the love, support, and friendships I have made here at UAlbany, but it is time to start the next chapter of my life,” Metheny said via Twitter.

The linebacker will have one year left of eligibility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire