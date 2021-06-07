UAlbany’s Kyara Frames returning for fifth season

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — University at Albany guard Kyara Frames will return to compete for the Great Danes in 2021-22 for a fifth and final season.



“I am excited for the opportunity to return for my 5th, and final, year at the University at Albany,” said Frames. “This program has continuously welcomed me with open arms, and never failed to make me feel like this was my second family. My teammates are irreplaceable, and I could not imagine leaving them. The staff made it their priority to help me develop as a young woman and basketball player from the start. There is no other place I would rather be. I am excited to get back on the court and finish my collegiate career with a bang.”



“We are excited to announce that Ky will be returning for the 2021-2022 season as a graduate student,” said head coach Colleen Mullen. “In addition to being a fierce competitor, Ky brings a wealth of experience on the court. She has excelled in the classroom and has been a positive role model in the community. Ky is committed to our culture and we know she will provide great leadership to our younger players.”



Frames, a Laurel, Md. native, will continue her education at UAlbany, pursuing a graduate degree in Early Childhood Education



Frames led UAlbany in 3FG, 3FG%, and steals during the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 season. In 18 appearances, Frames averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, while reaching career milestones of 100 games played and 250 assists. Frames currently ranks third in 3FG and 12th in assists in program history.



UAlbany went 7-11 in 2020-21, falling to regular-season champion Maine in the America East semifinal round.