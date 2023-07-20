ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany Men’s Basketball team is in the middle of its off-season workout session. Justin Neely returned to the team after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in last season’s Albany Cup game against Siena.

It’s been eight months, and the former America East Rookie of the Year said he’s excited about returning to the team and will be a full go when the time comes.

“It’s been a long process for me going on this is about eight months I want to say in my rehab journey,” Neely said. “Just happy to be back. Can’t wait for the season. I’m feeling really good I’ve been running well, I’m able to get some shooting in a little bit of working out, but you know it’s a different time now. An ACL injury doesn’t mean the end of your career now. There’s a lot of guys professionally who have had the same injury I have and bounced back and are all-stars, so I’m blessed to be in the position I am and can’t wait to get back to it.”

Neely will add to a Great Danes roster that returns last year’s America East Rookie of the Year Jonathan Beagle.