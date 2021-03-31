UAlbany’s Jojo Anderson enters transfer portal

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jojo Anderson entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday.

He becomes the ninth scholarship player and 11th player overall from UAlbany to do so. Anderson was plagued by a knee injury and was then beaten out for the starting job when healthy this past season.

Along with his departure came head coach Dwayne Killings’ first commitment. 6’4″ grad transfer Matt Cerruti was a sharpshooter for Division II Lock Haven. On twitter, the Pennsylvania native said playing Division I basketball has been a dream of his.