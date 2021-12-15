UAlbany’s Jared Verse fielding major offers in transfer portal

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A message to UAlbany football fans upset to see their All-American rookie defensive end headed out the door — don’t be sad that it’s over. Smile because it happened.

After all, Jared Verse could be the next big thing to have worn the purple and gold. He’s chasing after his dreams like he gets after the quarterback. The defensive end is betting on himself.

“You know, you don’t really know what to expect because the transfer portal is an unknown thing,” Verse said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen.

“You don’t know if you’re going to get interest from any schools at all, or every school,” Verse continued. “And in my case, I got the best case possible.”

Since entering his name two weeks ago, he’s collected offers like he does sacks.

“Yeah, they’ve been coming left and right,” he said.

Multiple offers a day, and not just from anywhere. We’re talking programs in every power five conference. Multiple top 25 teams. Blue bloods of college football, and none of it comes as a shock.

“It was definitely humbling and everything like that knowing that my hard work is paying off, but I was never quite surprised by it,” Verse said.

With his hard work paying off, now comes the hard part. Taking his nearly 30 choices and choosing his future. He’s visited Florida State, Houston, Syracuse, and Tennessee so far, so what’s he looking for from his suitors?

“I told a couple of the schools, I’m not interested in all the courting that you would do with a high school senior,” Verse said. “You know, they come in, you tell them where they’re going to dorm, and how they’re going to get to class and all that.

“I’ve been in college for three years, I know how to do all that,” Verse continued. “Just show me the facilities. Let me sit down with the coaches and learn the defense. Let me talk to the head coach a little bit. Show me the campus, that’s interesting, but I don’t need all the extra stuff.”

It’s a business decision for Verse, who has three years of eligibility. And wherever he ends up, he’ll be a product of his time at Albany.

“Albany has instilled a work ethic in me where it makes it hard for me to quit.”