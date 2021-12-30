UAlbany’s first two conference games postponed

BOSTON (NEWS10) — The America East Conference announced that two upcoming women’s basketball conference games have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the UAlbany program. 

The UAlbany at Hartford game scheduled for today, Thursday, Dec. 30, and the Vermont at UAlbany game scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 have been postponed. Per America East policy, every effort will be made to reschedule postponed games. Rescheduled dates will be announced at a later time.

