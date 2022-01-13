UAlbany women’s soccer coach resigns, assumes position with Special Olympics

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After two seasons at the helm, Leigh Howard has announced her resignation as head coach of UAlbany women’s soccer. Howard will assume the position of Director of Program and Unified Sports for Special Olympics New York.

“I am very grateful for the time I have spent leading the women’s soccer program at UAlbany,” said Howard. “I am especially appreciative of the guidance and support provided by my staff, Mark Benson , Cara White , and our larger Great Dane community. I have a long-standing passion for the nonprofit sector and connecting people through sport. I am excited for the opportunity to explore this passion full-time with Special Olympics New York.”

“We thank Leigh for her contributions to our women’s soccer program,” said Director of Athletics Mark Benson . “Leigh stepped into a very difficult situation when hired at UAlbany. I don’t think anyone could predict she wouldn’t have the opportunity to coach her first game until more than a year had passed due to COVID-19. She successfully led the program during the pandemic, once again bringing our Great Danes to the postseason. We wish her well in her future endeavors.”

The Great Danes finished Howard’s tenure with an overall record of 11-13-4, and a conference record of 8-5-2 with one appearance in the America East Tournament, the program’s first since the 2018 season. During that time, the team boasted seven All-Conference honors, highlighted by Jasmine Colbert being named America East Striker of the Year during the spring 2021 season.