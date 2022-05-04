Boston, Mass. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s lacrosse program saw eight players win 10 2022 America East All-Conference accolades. The Great Danes landed three First Team selections, four Second Team selections, two All-Rookies, and one All-Academic.



Katie Pascale , Kathryn Sancilio , and Cailey Haynes were UAlbany’s First Team selections. On the second team were Ava Poupard , Sarah Falk , Claire Nothnagle, and Aislinn Sweeney . Poupard and Courtney Rowe were named All-Rookies, and Pascale was UAlbany’s lone All-Academic selection.



Pascale, a sophomore midfielder from Baldwinsville, N.Y., leads the America East in assists and points, and leads the America East in total assists and assists per game. Pascale has scored 38 goals and recorded 34 assists for a total of 72 points through the end of the regular season. She has climbed into the programs all-time top-10 in career assists and single-season assists and points. Academically, Pascale has accumulated a 3.72 GPA studying accounting with a minor in business.



Sancilio, a graduate attack from Delmar, N.Y., ranks third on the team in total scoring this season. She has scored 22 goals with nine assists for 31 total points. Three of Sancilio’s goals this season have been game-winners.



Haynes, a senior defender from Endicott, N.Y., anchors the third-most disruptive defense in the America East. She started all 15 games this season, winning 35 ground balls, 19 draws, and causing 20 turnovers. She ranks fourth in the America East in ground balls and fifth in caused turnovers.



Poupard, a freshman midfielder/attack from New City, N.Y., was one of two Great Danes, with Pascale, to earn multiple honors, finding spots on the All-Conference Second Team and All-Rookie team.



Falk, a junior midfielder from Fairport, N.Y., is UAlbany’s leading scorer this season, notching a team-high 44 goals. Falk added 13 assists for a total of 57 points, and is closing in on 100 points for her career.



Nothnagle, a senior defender from West Henrietta, N.Y., appeared in all 15 games during the regular season and made 12 starts. She won 17 ground balls and 16 draws, while causing 16 turnovers.



Sweeney, a junior goalkeeper from Halfmoon, N.Y., went 5-4 in 13 appearances with four starts during the regular season. Over more than 460 minutes played, Sweeney recorded 82 saves at a rate of .451, for a goals-against average of 13.02.



Rowe, a freshman midfielder from Rush, N.Y., joins Poupard on the All-Rookie team. She appeared in all 15 games this season and made six starts, scoring 10 goals with one assist for 11 total points.



UAlbany hosts the America East Tournament for the first time since 2011. They will face four-seed UMBC in the semifinal round on Thursday, May 5.