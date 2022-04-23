Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s lacrosse knocks off visiting UMass Lowell 14-8 in front of an anniversary celebration of the program’s two America East championship teams.



Key Stats

Sarah Falk scored six goals with one assist

scored six goals with one assist Katie Pascale scored twice with two assists

scored twice with two assists Emma Weaver scored two goals

scored two goals UAlbany outscored UMass Lowell 5-1 in the fourth quarter

UAlbany won 16 draws to UMass Lowell’s 10

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “Today was a great day honoring the 2011 and 2012 America East championship teams and their 10-year anniversary. We loved having our alumni back to celebrate their impact on the program. UMass Lowell is a tough opponent and they pushed us today. I am proud of how our team responded and how the players stepped up to finish the game.”



How it Happened

During halftime of Saturday’s game, the UAlbany women’s lacrosse program hosted a small celebration in honor of the 2011 and 2012 America East championship teams. Alumnae from those two teams who were in attendance were honored on the field.

Sarah Falk opened the game on a personal 3-0 run to put the Great Danes ahead early. UAlbany’s overall opening run stretched to 4-0 with Kathryn Sancilio’s goal with 4:44 remaining in the first.

opened the game on a personal 3-0 run to put the Great Danes ahead early. UAlbany’s overall opening run stretched to 4-0 with goal with 4:44 remaining in the first. UMass Lowell scored the next two, cutting UAlbany’s lead in half by the 2:43 mark in the first. UAlbany scored once more, Ava Poupard with 1:57 to go, to go back up three to start the second.

with 1:57 to go, to go back up three to start the second. Katie Pascale scored her first of two goals on the day less than one minute into the second quarter to put UAlbany up four, 6-2. From there, UMass Lowell went on a 5-0 run through the beginning of the second half to take a 7-6 lead with 7:14 left in the third quarter. Sarah Falk , on the ensuing draw, won the ball and raced down the field to score and tie the game just nine seconds later.

scored her first of two goals on the day less than one minute into the second quarter to put UAlbany up four, 6-2. From there, UMass Lowell went on a 5-0 run through the beginning of the second half to take a 7-6 lead with 7:14 left in the third quarter. , on the ensuing draw, won the ball and raced down the field to score and tie the game just nine seconds later. Falk’s goal kicked off a seven-goal run for the Great Danes to take command of the game. Emma Weaver scored back-to-back mid-way through the fourth to put UAlbany up 13-7. The River Hawks notched one more goal before Falk scored her sixth and final goal of the game with 1:36 remaining to clinch a 14-8 victory for UAlbany.

scored back-to-back mid-way through the fourth to put UAlbany up 13-7. The River Hawks notched one more goal before Falk scored her sixth and final goal of the game with 1:36 remaining to clinch a 14-8 victory for UAlbany. The win sets up a showdown of unbeaten-in-conference teams when the Great Danes welcome #6 Stony Brook to Fallon Field next weekend in the teams’ final regular-season meeting as America East opponents.

Next: UAlbany hosts #6 Stony Brook in for the 2022 regular-season finale on April 30. The team will hold a brief ceremony to honor the members of the 2022 senior class.