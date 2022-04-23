Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s lacrosse knocks off visiting UMass Lowell 14-8 in front of an anniversary celebration of the program’s two America East championship teams.
Key Stats
- Sarah Falk scored six goals with one assist
- Katie Pascale scored twice with two assists
- Emma Weaver scored two goals
- UAlbany outscored UMass Lowell 5-1 in the fourth quarter
- UAlbany won 16 draws to UMass Lowell’s 10
Head Coach Katie Thomson: “Today was a great day honoring the 2011 and 2012 America East championship teams and their 10-year anniversary. We loved having our alumni back to celebrate their impact on the program. UMass Lowell is a tough opponent and they pushed us today. I am proud of how our team responded and how the players stepped up to finish the game.”
How it Happened
- During halftime of Saturday’s game, the UAlbany women’s lacrosse program hosted a small celebration in honor of the 2011 and 2012 America East championship teams. Alumnae from those two teams who were in attendance were honored on the field.
- Sarah Falk opened the game on a personal 3-0 run to put the Great Danes ahead early. UAlbany’s overall opening run stretched to 4-0 with Kathryn Sancilio’s goal with 4:44 remaining in the first.
- UMass Lowell scored the next two, cutting UAlbany’s lead in half by the 2:43 mark in the first. UAlbany scored once more, Ava Poupard with 1:57 to go, to go back up three to start the second.
- Katie Pascale scored her first of two goals on the day less than one minute into the second quarter to put UAlbany up four, 6-2. From there, UMass Lowell went on a 5-0 run through the beginning of the second half to take a 7-6 lead with 7:14 left in the third quarter. Sarah Falk, on the ensuing draw, won the ball and raced down the field to score and tie the game just nine seconds later.
- Falk’s goal kicked off a seven-goal run for the Great Danes to take command of the game. Emma Weaver scored back-to-back mid-way through the fourth to put UAlbany up 13-7. The River Hawks notched one more goal before Falk scored her sixth and final goal of the game with 1:36 remaining to clinch a 14-8 victory for UAlbany.
- The win sets up a showdown of unbeaten-in-conference teams when the Great Danes welcome #6 Stony Brook to Fallon Field next weekend in the teams’ final regular-season meeting as America East opponents.
Next: UAlbany hosts #6 Stony Brook in for the 2022 regular-season finale on April 30. The team will hold a brief ceremony to honor the members of the 2022 senior class.