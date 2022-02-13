ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany’s ferocious comeback in the fourth quarter falls one goal short in a thrilling season opener against #13 Stanford.
Key Stats
- Katherine Chiarella made her first career start in goal and recorded 10 saves
- Hailey Carroll scored four goals
- Katie Pascale scored three goals and recorded three assists
- Sarah Falk scored three goals
- Stanford outscored UAlbany 10-0 in the second quarter
- UAlbany outscored Stanford 6-2 in the first quarter and 6-1 in the fourth quarter
- Stanford’s Annabel Frist scored a game-high six goals
Head Coach Katie Thomson: “Stanford had a lot of possession time in that second quarter. I think we panicked a little in getting the ball down the field safely in our clear. We had some unforced turnovers, but our girls really fought hard to get the ball back. But in the first, third, and fourth quarters we were really able to get more possessions and work the ball and have more even time with the ball.”
How it Happened
- UAlbany opened up firing, outscoring #13 Stanford 6-1 in the first quarter of their 2022 season. Kathryn Sancilio scored the Great Danes’ first goal of 2022 with 12:59 left in the first quarter off an assist from Bryar Hogg. Less than a minute later, Allie Maloney scored off a setup from Katie Pascale to put UAlbany up 2-0.
- Stanford, fresh off a season-opening defeat at #3 Syracuse on Friday, got on the board for the first time with 8:30 remaining in the first. From there, UAlbany went on a three-goal run lasting just over a minute-and-a-half to take an early 5-1 lead.
- Stanford scored on a penalty advantage with 2:33 to go to cut the lead back to three, but Hailey Carroll notched her second goal of the game with just 15 seconds remaining in the first to put UAlbany back up four.
- Stanford found its footing in the second half, outshooting UAlbany 16-3 and outscoring the Great Danes 10-0 to take a 12-6 lead into halftime.
- The Great Danes scored the first two goals of the second half, from Katie Pascale and Emma Weaver, before Stanford rebuilt their six-goal lead with two-straight goals to close the third.
- Carroll scored twice early in the fourth quarter to close within four, before Stanford ended the Great Danes’ scoring run with a goal with 7:30 remaining. Sarah Falk sparked a four-goal rally with her first of three goals with 7:17 remaining. The rally attempt didn’t heat up until the final minute, when Falk scored her remaining two goals and Pascale added one, all within the final 54 seconds.
- Falk and Pascale connected to close within one with 13 seconds remaining but the Great Danes lost the ensuing draw control and ultimately fell by one to the Cardinal, 15-14.
