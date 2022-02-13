ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany’s ferocious comeback in the fourth quarter falls one goal short in a thrilling season opener against #13 Stanford.



Key Stats

Katherine Chiarella made her first career start in goal and recorded 10 saves

made her first career start in goal and recorded 10 saves Hailey Carroll scored four goals

scored four goals Katie Pascale scored three goals and recorded three assists

scored three goals and recorded three assists Sarah Falk scored three goals

scored three goals Stanford outscored UAlbany 10-0 in the second quarter

UAlbany outscored Stanford 6-2 in the first quarter and 6-1 in the fourth quarter

Stanford’s Annabel Frist scored a game-high six goals

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “Stanford had a lot of possession time in that second quarter. I think we panicked a little in getting the ball down the field safely in our clear. We had some unforced turnovers, but our girls really fought hard to get the ball back. But in the first, third, and fourth quarters we were really able to get more possessions and work the ball and have more even time with the ball.”



How it Happened