UAlbany women’s lacrosse picked second in America East

BOSTON – For the ninth-straight season, the University at Albany women’s lacrosse team was picked to finish second in the America East Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the conference announced Tuesday.
The Great Danes earned 43 points and one-first place vote, behind preseason favorite Stony Brook. The Seawolves earned 49 points and the remaining seven available first-place votes, unanimously picked as the favorite for the ninth-straight season.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
New Hampshire earned 34 points in third place, just ahead of UMBC in fourth with 30. Vermont earned 26 points in fifth, followed by Binghamton, UMass Lowell, and Hartford.
The Great Danes 2020 season was interrupted after five games in which the team went 3-2 due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. The team will look to replace top point-scorer Sam Tortora, but returns scoring threats Kendra Harbinger, Hailey Carroll, and Kyla Zapolski, as well as Jordyn Marr on defense and Georgia Schneiderieth in goal.
The women’s first game is scheduled for February 20 at Boston College.
2021 America East Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Poll
|Rank
|School
|Points (1st)
|1.
|Stony Brook
|49 (7)
|2.
|UAlbany
|43 (1)
|3.
|New Hampshire
|34
|4.
|UMBC
|30
|5.
|Vermont
|26
|6.
|Binghamton
|21
|7.
|UMass Lowell
|14
|8.
|Hartford
|7