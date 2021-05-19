UAlbany women’s lacrosse lands three All-Region selections

GRAND LAKE, Colo. – Three players on the University at Albany women’s lacrosse team, Kyla Zapolski , Clancy Rheude , and Katie Pascale , have been named to the IWLCA Northeast All-Region Second Team, the association announced Wednesday. They are the first All-Region selections since Madison Conway and Sam Tortora following the 2019 season.



Zapolski, a senior midfielder from Bayport, N.Y., led UAlbany in 2021 with 50 goals, and ranked second with 60 total points. She won 32 draw controls and 34 ground balls on the season. Zapolski, an America East All-Conference First Team selection, ranked second in the conference in goals and fourth in total points.



Rheude, a sophomore defender from Canadaigua, N.Y., was named America East Co-Defensive Player of the year this season. She won 89 draw controls and 38 ground balls, ranking third and second in the America East in each respective category.



Pascale, a freshman midfielder from Baldwinsville, N.Y. led UAlbany with 63 total points and 29 assists in her inaugural campaign. She also added 34 goals and won 47 draw controls and 30 ground balls. Pascale was named 2021 America East Rookie of the Year, the third-straight Great Dane to claim the award following Kendra Harbinger in 2018 and Hailey Carroll in 2019. Pascale ranked second in the America East in 2021 in total assists and third in total points.



UAlbany made its 10th-straight appearance in the America East title game in 2021, facing off against Stony Brook for the ninth-straight season. The Great Danes fell to the top-seeded Seawolves, ranked #6 in the country, by a final score of 16-9.

