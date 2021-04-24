UAlbany women’s lacrosse falls to Stony Brook 17-10

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) —

Score: #6 Stony Brook 17, UAlbany 10



Location: John Fallon Field in Albany, N.Y.



Records: UAlbany (9-6, 6-2) | Stony Brook (10-2, 6-0)



Short Story: UAlbany starts fast out of the gate and clinches a spot in the America East Tournament but falls to #6 Stony Brook 17-10 on Senior Day.



Key Stats

Georgia Schneidereith recorded 13 saves

scored one goal with one assist UAlbany recorded 13 saves to Stony Brook’s 3

Stony Brook outshot UAlbany 40-22

Head Coach Katie Rowan Thomson : “We had such a great start, going up 3-0. I thought we came out really strong. Overall, we’re really proud of the effort we put forth today. We fought on both ends of the field and on the draw controls, and although we came up short, we’re really proud of our effort.”



How it Happened

UAlbany came out firing, scoring the first of three-straight goals to open the game with 28:37 left in the first when Julia Imbo found Kyla Zapolski to put UAlbany up 1-0. The Great Danes’ defense held Stony Brook scoreless for the first 14:24 of the game, and led 3-0 before Stony Brook found the back of the net for the first time.

Before Stony Brook scored their first goal, Georgia Schneidereith turned away each of the Seawolves first five shots on goal over the game's first 10-plus minutes.

Stony Brook responded by scoring four-straight, tying the game at three with 14:54 to go and taking their first lead with 14:28 left in the first. Kathryn Sancilio, off a setup from Katie Pascale, ended Stony Brook's early run, but the Seawolves scored five of the final six goals in the first half to hold a 10-5 lead at the break.

Stony Brook scored to open the second half to go up 11-5, before UAlbany rolled off two-straight to close within four with 22:24 remaining. Stony Brook scored each of the next three to lead 14-7 with 15:55 left in the game.

Schneidereith, with UAlbany trailing 13-7, recorded a sequence of four point-blank saves from the Seawolves over the course of 17 seconds of game time to keep the Great Danes within striking distance. Two of the saves came within one second of each other, and the third of four was on a free-position attempt just 11 seconds later.

UAlbany scored on back-to-back free-position attempts, from Sancilio and next from Bryar Hogg, to cut Stony Brook's lead to 14-9 with just under 11 minutes remaining. Stony Brook then closed the game scoring three of the last four goals to claim a 17-10 victory.

The Seawolves outshot UAlbany 40-22 for the game, including 19-9 in the second half. Imbo and Pascale led UAlbany's scoring effort, each finishing with two goals and one assist. In net, Schneidereith finished with 13 saves. Despite the loss, the Great Danes clinched their spot in the 2021 America East Tournament with one game remaining in their regular season.

Next: UAlbany visits Binghamton for the regular-season finale on May 1 at 1:00 pm.