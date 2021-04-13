UAlbany women’s lacrosse falls to #3 Syracuse 16-6

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Women’s lacrosse puts forth a brief second-half rally but falls at home to #3 Syracuse 16-6.



Key Stats

Katie Pascale scored three goals

Kyla Zapolski scored twice

Syracuse opened the game on a 12-0 run

Syracuse outshot UAlbany 28-20

UAlbany outdrew Syracuse 13-10

“I thought we started the game really strong holding them for about nine minutes,” head coach Katie Rowan Thomson said. “And then that period of time when they went on a run, we weren’t putting away our opportunities. Decision-making in the first half could have been better but we’re really proud of our team for coming out firing in the second half and putting away the opportunities that were presented to us. There are a lot of great takeaways from the game, and we’re really proud of our effort. It’s going to help us a lot going forward.”



How it Happened

UAlbany started the game with high intensity, holding Syracuse scoreless for the first eight-and-a-half minutes. Goalkeeper Georgia Schneidereith made two big saves in the opening minutes to keep Syracuse searching for their first goal.

Syracuse broke through for the first time with 21:22 left in the first, kicking off a 12-0 run that led directly into halftime. The Orange went up double-digits with 7:07 remaining in the first, and held a 20-6 advantage in shots over the Great Danes at the break. Syracuse also took 17 shots on goal, to UAlbany’s two, and won eight draws to UAlbany’s four.

UAlbany got on the board for the first time with 29:09 left in the second when Katie Pascale scored, unassisted. Pascale’s goal, her first of three, kicked off a 5-0 run for the Great Danes, who cut the lead to seven with 19:07 remaining. Syracuse rallied, however, to score each of the next four to take a 16-5 lead with 11:56 left in regulation.

UAlbany scored once more, when Pascale netted a free-position attempt for the hat trick, with 2:03 left in the game. Syracuse would hold on to win by a final score of 16-6. In the second half, UAlbany outshot Syracuse 14-8 and outdrew the Orange 9-2.

Pascale scored three goals for the fifth time this season to lead the UAlbany scorers. It was also her 11th game recording three or more points. Kyla Zapolski netted two goals, and Bryar Hogg added one. Kendra Harbinger and Julia Imbo each recorded an assist.

Next: UAlbany visits UMass Lowell on Sunday, April 18 at 2:00 pm.