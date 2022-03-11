ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s lacrosse rallies in the third but #24 Drexel pulls away in the fourth to win 20-13.
Key Stats
- Katie Pascale scored five goals with one assist
- Hailey Carroll scored three goals with one assist
- Sarah Falk scored three goals
- Kathryn Sancilio scored two goals with two assists
- UAlbany outscored Drexel 6-1 in the third quarter
- Drexel outscored UAlbany 8-0 in the fourth quarter
- Drexel outdrew UAlbany 26-10
Head Coach Katie Thomson: “We’re so proud of the team for really fighting to come back from behind to tie it up and take the lead in the third quarter. I thought we really valued the ball, we caused turnovers, and it was the time we got the most shots off in the game. We were really capitalizing on our changes and we’re really proud of that effort. We just have to finish that in the fourth quarter and keep that momentum going.”
How it Happened
- Due to inclement weather in Saturday’s forecast, the Great Danes’ game against #24 Drexel was moved up 24 hours to be played Friday afternoon from its originally scheduled Saturday afternoon start.
- Drexel scored quickly off the opening draw, going up 1-0 within the first 45 seconds of the first quarter. UAlbany responded with back-to-back goals from Hailey Carroll and Kathryn Sancilio to take a 2-1 lead with 9:47 left in the first.
- The Dragons scored the next two to go back up by one, before Sarah Falk and Katie Pascale scored to give UAlbany the lead once more, 4-3, with just under five minutes left in the first quarter.
- Drexel scored three straight before Pascale scored her second of five goals on the afternoon to close the Great Danes’ deficit to one with 44 seconds remaining in the first. Falk scored early in the second to tie the game at six.
- A five-goal run to close the quarter put the Dragons up 11-6 before Carroll scored off an assist from Pascale to keep UAlbany within four, 11-7, heading into halftime. Drexel scored immediately off the third-quarter opening draw, but UAlbany scored each of the next six, first tying the game at 12 with 29 seconds left in the third, and then taking a 13-12 lead with a buzzer-beater from Falk to close the quarter.
- UAlbany’s third-quarter rally faltered in the fourth, where Drexel pressed their advantage by outscoring the Great Danes 8-0 over the final 15 minutes. The Dragons tied the game 35 seconds into the fourth, took the lead less than 45 seconds later, and began pulling away with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game. Drexel scored its final goal with just under two minutes remaining to secure the 20-13 victory.
- Pascale finished with five goals and one assist, tying for the game-high with six points. Carroll scored three goals and added one assist, while Falk also netted a hat trick. For Drexel, Lucy Schneidereith, quadruplet sister of former UAlbany goalkeeper Georgia Schneidereith, scored four goals.
