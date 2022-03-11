ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s lacrosse rallies in the third but #24 Drexel pulls away in the fourth to win 20-13.



Key Stats

Katie Pascale scored five goals with one assist

scored five goals with one assist Hailey Carroll scored three goals with one assist

scored three goals with one assist Sarah Falk scored three goals

scored three goals Kathryn Sancilio scored two goals with two assists

scored two goals with two assists UAlbany outscored Drexel 6-1 in the third quarter

Drexel outscored UAlbany 8-0 in the fourth quarter

Drexel outdrew UAlbany 26-10

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “We’re so proud of the team for really fighting to come back from behind to tie it up and take the lead in the third quarter. I thought we really valued the ball, we caused turnovers, and it was the time we got the most shots off in the game. We were really capitalizing on our changes and we’re really proud of that effort. We just have to finish that in the fourth quarter and keep that momentum going.”



How it Happened