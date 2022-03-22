Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s lacrosse closes within two but get waylaid by a 4-0 run by No. 22 UConn in the fourth quarter, falling 16-11.



Key Stats

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “It was a battle today against a top-ranked opponent. We fought hard to come from behind but didn’t convert fully on momentum opportunities. We are looking forward to opening conference play this weekend.”



How it Happened

UConn, ranked #22 this week, and the third ranked opponent UAlbany has faced at home this season, opened Tuesday’s game on a 3-0 scoring run, before freshman Courtney Rowe ignited a 3-0 run in response for the Great Danes with 6:01 remaining. Bryar Hogg tied the game at three with 2:46 left in the first, before UConn scored once more to end the quarter with a 4-3 lead.

The Huskies strung together a 4-0 scoring run to end the first and start the second. Their run spanned 13 minutes of game time before UAlbany scored again with 2:26 left in the second when Kathryn Sancilio scored one of her two goals of the afternoon. UConn finished the quarter adding one more goal, capping a quarter in which the Huskies outscored the Great Danes 4-1.

UAlbany scored the first two goals after halftime, cutting UConn's four-goal halftime advantage in half. UConn responded less than two minutes after Sarah Falk netted her second goal of the game to go back up three. Rowe's third goal of the game, with 6:30 left in the third, brought the Great Danes back within two.

UConn scored the final two goals of the third, leading into a two-goal run for UAlbany from Katie Pascale and Hogg to keep the Great Danes within striking distance. With 11:27 left in the fourth, UConn scored to go up 12-9, before Sancilio scored two-and-a-half minutes later to close within 12-10.

With 6:36 remaining in the game, UConn spurred a four-goal run to take control. The Huskies' final goal, with 3:21 remaining, put them up 16-10. Rowe scored her fourth goal with 31 seconds left to make the final score 16-11 in favor of the Huskies.

Aislinn Sweeney made her second start of the season at goalkeeper for UAlbany. She recorded 14 saves during the game, just one shy of her career-high 15.

Next: UAlbany opens America East play against Binghamton on Saturday, the second leg of a double-header with the men’s program who begin the day hosting Stony Brook.