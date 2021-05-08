UAlbany women’s lacrosse falls in America East final to top-seed Stony Brook 16-9

Stony Brook, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s lacrosse rallies within three but falls in the America East title game to top-seed Stony Brook despite four points each from Madison Conway and Kyla Zapolski .



Key Stats

Key Stats

Madison Conway scored four goals

Kyla Zapolski scored once with three assists

Sarah Falk scored three goals

Kendra Harbinger scored once with one assist

UAlbany won 15 draws to Stony Brook's 12

The teams combined to go 35-35 on clear attempts

“I want to express how proud I am of our team’s effort all season,” head coach Katie Rowan Thomson said. “There’s a lot we fought through, just like a lot of teams, but we did a really great job staying the course and going on this journey together. Our team never gave up, they played with a whole lot of heart, and always had a good mind and a good attitude.”



How it Happened

A scoreless first three minutes of the championship game led to two-straight goals for top-seed Stony Brook within 43 seconds to take an early 2-0 lead. Sarah Falk put UAlbany on the board with 24:55 to go in the first, cutting the Seawolves’ lead in half.

Falk scored again with 16:19 to go in the first, interrupting a 3-0 Stony Brook run, to make the score 5-2 in favor of the Seawolves. Stony Brook responded with back-to-back scores less than a minute apart before Madison Conway scored UAlbany's third goal of the game.

After Stony Brook took an 8-3 lead, Kyla Zapolski scored with 4:33 to go in the first. Stony Brook scored once more before halftime and took a 9-4 lead into the break. The Seawolves narrowly outshot UAlbany in the first 30 minutes, 17-13, but the teams were even in ground balls and draw controls, and had combined to go a perfect 18-18 on clear attempts.

The Great Danes scored the first two goals of the second half, first from Conway and next from Falk, to cut the lead to three with 24:58 remaining. Stony Brook ended the short run with a goal with 21:57 remaining to go up 10-6.

The Seawolves scored each of the next two goals to go up 12-6 with 17:19 remaining in the second. Kendra Harbinger scored with 15:28 remaining to end Stony Brook’s run.

Conway and Zapolski connected on consecutive goals for the Great Danes spanning just 38 seconds to cut the Seawolves lead to five with 6:19 left in the game. Stony Brook responded with two-straight in the final three minutes to clinch a 16-9 victory.

Conway finished with four goals, and Zapolski finished with one goal and three assists. Falk recorded a hat trick. UAlbany won 15 of 27 draws during the game, and combined with the Seawolves to go a perfect 35-35 on clear attempts.

Conway, Zapolski, and goalkeeper Georgia Schneidereith were named to the All-Championship team. Jordyn Marr won her second Elite-18 Award, recognizing the student-athlete participating in the championship game with the highest GPA.

Next: Stony Brook advances to the NCAA tournament as the automatic qualifier from the America East, and will learn its opponent in Sunday’s selection show.