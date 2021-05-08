UAlbany women’s lacrosse falls in America East final to top-seed Stony Brook 16-9

Stony Brook, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s lacrosse rallies within three but falls in the America East title game to top-seed Stony Brook despite four points each from Madison Conway and Kyla Zapolski.
Key Stats
- Madison Conway scored four goals
- Kyla Zapolski scored once with three assists
- Sarah Falk scored three goals
- Kendra Harbinger scored once with one assist
- UAlbany won 15 draws to Stony Brook’s 12
- The teams combined to go 35-35 on clear attempts
“I want to express how proud I am of our team’s effort all season,” head coach Katie Rowan Thomson said. “There’s a lot we fought through, just like a lot of teams, but we did a really great job staying the course and going on this journey together. Our team never gave up, they played with a whole lot of heart, and always had a good mind and a good attitude.”
How it Happened
- A scoreless first three minutes of the championship game led to two-straight goals for top-seed Stony Brook within 43 seconds to take an early 2-0 lead. Sarah Falk put UAlbany on the board with 24:55 to go in the first, cutting the Seawolves’ lead in half.
- Falk scored again with 16:19 to go in the first, interrupting a 3-0 Stony Brook run, to make the score 5-2 in favor of the Seawolves. Stony Brook responded with back-to-back scores less than a minute apart before Madison Conway scored UAlbany’s third goal of the game.
- After Stony Brook took an 8-3 lead, Kyla Zapolski scored with 4:33 to go in the first. Stony Brook scored once more before halftime and took a 9-4 lead into the break. The Seawolves narrowly outshot UAlbany in the first 30 minutes, 17-13, but the teams were even in ground balls and draw controls, and had combined to go a perfect 18-18 on clear attempts.
- The Great Danes scored the first two goals of the second half, first from Conway and next from Falk, to cut the lead to three with 24:58 remaining. Stony Brook ended the short run with a goal with 21:57 remaining to go up 10-6.
- The Seawolves scored each of the next two goals to go up 12-6 with 17:19 remaining in the second. Kendra Harbinger scored with 15:28 remaining to end Stony Brook’s run.
- Conway and Zapolski connected on consecutive goals for the Great Danes spanning just 38 seconds to cut the Seawolves lead to five with 6:19 left in the game. Stony Brook responded with two-straight in the final three minutes to clinch a 16-9 victory.
- Conway finished with four goals, and Zapolski finished with one goal and three assists. Falk recorded a hat trick. UAlbany won 15 of 27 draws during the game, and combined with the Seawolves to go a perfect 35-35 on clear attempts.
- Conway, Zapolski, and goalkeeper Georgia Schneidereith were named to the All-Championship team. Jordyn Marr won her second Elite-18 Award, recognizing the student-athlete participating in the championship game with the highest GPA.
Next: Stony Brook advances to the NCAA tournament as the automatic qualifier from the America East, and will learn its opponent in Sunday’s selection show.