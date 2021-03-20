UAlbany women’s lacrosse falls at Stony Brook 18-11

Stony Brook, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four Great Danes score twice in defeat in the first of two regular-season games against Stony Brook this season.



Key Stats

Katie Pascale scored two goals and recorded three assists

Kendra Harbinger, Kaitlin Rurka, and Sarah Falk each scored twice

Stony Brook’s Ally Kennedy scored six goals

Stony Brook’s Taryn Ohlmiller scored once with seven assists

Stony Brook outshot UAlbany 30-23

Stony Brook held a narrow advantage in draw controls, 16-15

“I’m extremely proud of our effort today for playing tough and fighting hard against a really good team in Stony Brook,” head coach Katie Rowan Thomson said. “We had many players step up and make adjustments throughout the game to raise our level of play. The draws were very competitive which is a huge positive takeaway. We will get back to work and prepare for our next opportunity.”



How it Happened

Stony Brook jumped out to a 2-0 lead within the first six minutes of the game when Siobahn Rafferty scored twice on setups from Taryn Ohlmiller. Soon after, Stony Brook added a third goal to go up 3-0 before Sarah Falk put UAlbany on the board with 21:25 to go in the first.

Trailing 4-1, Kendra Harbinger scored for UAlbany to cut the lead to 4-2. Stony Brook’s Ally Kennedy scored two-straight, part of a 3-0 Seawolves run, before Katie Pascale scored with 9:02 remaining in the half to bring UAlbany within 7-3.

Stony Brook scored the next three before UAlbany closed the half on a 2-0 run thanks to goals from Falk and Kyla Zapolski. The Seawolves led 10-5 at halftime, having outshot the Great Danes 17-11 while forcing 11 UAlbany turnovers. Draw controls and ground balls in the first half were even, at eight and nine apiece, respectively.

Harbinger scored to open the second half and cut Stony Brook’s lead to four, followed by Kaitlin Rurka less than a minute later to cut the lead further to three. Two-straight goals from the Seawolves led to another score from Pascale, briefly keeping pace with Stony Brook’s scoring.

Stony Brook went on another 3-0 run, taking a 15-8 lead with 14:42 remaining in the game. Each team scored three more times over the final 13:28, with Stony Brook claiming an 18-11 victory.

Pascale led UAlbany offensively, scoring two goals and recording three assists. Harbinger finished with two goals as well, as did Falk and Kaitlin Rurka. For Stony Brook, Kennedy scored six goals and Ohlmiller scored once and recorded seven assists.

UAlbany visits Drexel on Thursday, March 23 at 3:00 pm.