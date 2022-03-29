Ithaca, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s lacrosse falls 20-15 at Cornell in the first of five-straight games on the road despite eight points from Katie Pascale and a career-high five goals for Allie Maloney .



Allie Maloney scored a career-high five goals

Katie Pascale scored four goals and recorded four assists

scored four goals and recorded four assists UAlbany outshot Cornell 10-5 in the fourth quarter

Four players between both teams scored at least four goals

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “It’s always a tough fight against Cornell and tonight was no different. We had a strong start and finish, but had a slower second quarter that put us in too big of a hole. We’re really proud of the players stepping up and giving everything they had. We can’t wait for another opportunity to play this weekend against Vermont.”



The Great Danes kicked off their season-high five-game road swing Tuesday evening at Ivy League opponent Cornell, where UAlbany was unbeaten in two previous visits against the Big Red. Tuesday’s game got off to a fast start, with the two teams combining to score nine goals in the first quarter.

Cornell scored first, just under two minutes after the opening draw, before Allie Maloney and Ava Poupard scored within 11 seconds of one another to put UAlbany up 2-0 with 12:15 to go in the first. Cornell knotted the game at two before Emma Weave scored with 10:37 to go in the first to put UAlbany up 3-2.

The Big Red retook the lead, 4-3, with a two-goal run ending with 6:31 to go, before UAlbany closed the quarter on a two-goal run to lead after the first 15 minutes, 5-4. The Great Danes' streak extended to three when Weaver scored to open the second and put UAlbany up 6-4.

Cornell responded by scoring the remaining seven goals of the second quarter to take an 11-6 lead into halftime. All seven goals were scored within a span of six minutes and 46 seconds of game time.

Katie Pascale ended Cornell’s run with back-to-back goals to start the third quarter, to cut the Big Red’s lead to three. Cornell jumped back ahead by four, before Kathryn Sancilio kept the Great Danes in striking distance with her lone goal of the evening with 10:03 left in the third. Cornell scored each of the next three in just over two minutes to go up 15-9 with 6:19 remaining in the quarter.

UAlbany scored two of the final three goals to close the third, and trailed 16-11 heading into the fourth. The third quarter was even higher-scoring than the first, with the teams combining for 10 total goals.

Cornell scored twice to start the fourth, and ultimately scored three of the fourth quarter’s first four goals to lead 19-12 with 9:09 to go. UAlbany rolled off the next three in a last-ditch effort to close the gap, and with 2:02 remaining trailed Cornell 19-15. The Big Red notched one final score, with just one second remaining, to seal the victory by five, 20-15.

Maloney finished with a career-high five goals to lead all scorers, while Pascale recorded eight total points with four goals and four assists. Two additional members of the Big Red also netted four goals during the game.

Next: UAlbany continues its five-game road swing at Vermont on April 2.