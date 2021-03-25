UAlbany women’s lacrosse falls at #20 Drexel 15-10

Philadelphia, P.A. (NEWS10) — Women’s lacrosse falls to Drexel 15-10 following the Dragons’ big second half.
Key Stats
- Drexel outscored UAlbany 10-2 in the second half
- Kyla Zapolski scored three goals with one assist
- Madison Conway also recorded a hat trick
- Georgia Schneidereith recorded six saves in the first half
“I thought we came out playing fast and hard today and put together a really good first half,” head coach Katie Rowan Thomson said. “Drexel came out of halftime fighting and we weren’t able to respond to their momentum and finish our opportunities. We look forward to a quick turnaround and chance to play on Saturday.”
How it Happened
- Kyla Zapolski kicked off proceedings on Thursday, scoring to put UAlbany up 1-0 just 73 seconds after the opening draw. Drexel responded nearly four minutes later to tie the game at one, before Zapolski gave UAlbany the lead once again with 22:45 remaining in the first.
- After Drexel tied the game at two, Madison Conway kicked off a three-goal run for the Great Danes, with the help of Harbinger and a third goal from Zapolski, to give UAlbany a 5-2 lead. Drexel scored two of the next three before Conway struck back-to-back to put UAlbany up 7-4.
- One final goal from the Dragons saw UAlbany take an 8-5 lead into halftime. That goal to end the first half spurred an eight-goal run for Drexel lasting until 13:21 remaining in the second. Where UAlbany led 8-4, Drexel now led 12-8.
- Kathryn Sancilio scored to end Drexel’s run, only to see the Dragons respond with three-straight goals to take a 15-9 lead. UAlbany midfielder Katie Pascale notched one final goal for the Great Danes on a free position attempt with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game to bring the final score to 15-10.
- Team stats across the board were largely even. Both teams took 34 shots and recorded 10 saves. UAlbany won 14 draw controls to Drexel’s 13, and UAlbany committed 16 turnovers to Drexel’s 15. Drexel’s biggest statistical advantage came in ground balls, winning 22 to UAlbany’s 15.
Game Note: Thursday’s game featured three of the four Schneidereth quadruplets. Georgia is a goalkeeper for UAlbany, while her sisters, Jamie and Lucy, play midfield for Drexel. The remaining Schneidereith sister, Maggie, plays attack for Johns Hopkins. Thursday was the second time UAlbany played Drexel with the Schneidereiths on each roster.
Next: UAlbany hosts Vermont on Saturday, March 27 at 5:00 pm.