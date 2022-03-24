Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany women’s lacrosse team is off to just a 2-5 start, but three of those losses have come at the hands of top 25 teams.

They’re taking those struggles in stride, knowing the experience against elite programs will benefit them in the long run. They can begin to show that this weekend when they start America East play against Binghamton.

“I think we’re gaining a lot of experience through this first half of the season,” head coach Katie Thomson said. “Everyone is gaining that momentum and building that chemistry so we’ll be ready to put it all together for a full 60 minutes.”

“Our practices have put us in the position to get there and this is the time, conference time, to show what we’ve got,” graduate attack Kathryn Sancilio said.

The Great Danes host the Bearcats at 4 p.m. Saturday.