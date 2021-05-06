UAlbany women’s lacrosse defeats Vermont to advance to 10th-straight America East title game

Stony Brook, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s lacrosse clinches a spot in its 10th-straight America East title game behind big performances from Madison Conway , Kyla Zapolski , and Georgia Schneidereith .



Key Stats

“It was a great match today,” head coach Katie Rowan Thomson said. “We had a lot of fun. We came out flying and had a really strong start. We scored a lot of fast-break goals and putting the ball in the back of the net. The defense had a lot of great stops. We had a lot of great performances today and we’re looking forward to moving on to Saturday.”



How it Happened

Just 50 seconds into the game, Kathryn Sancilio converted a setup from Kendra Harbinger to immediately put UAlbany up 1-0 over Vermont. Sancilio’s goal kicked off an 8-0 UAlbany run lasting nearly 11 minutes.

converted a setup from to immediately put UAlbany up 1-0 over Vermont. Sancilio’s goal kicked off an 8-0 UAlbany run lasting nearly 11 minutes. During the Great Danes’ opening run, Julia Imbo recorded a hat trick, scoring UAlbany’s third, fifth, and eighth goals. Additionally, graduate attack Madison Conway scored her 100th career goal, finding the back of the net with 20:18 remaining in the first half to put UAlbany up 7-0. Conway joins teammates Kyla Zapolski and Kendra Harbinger in reaching the 100-goal milestone this season.

recorded a hat trick, scoring UAlbany’s third, fifth, and eighth goals. Additionally, graduate attack scored her 100th career goal, finding the back of the net with 20:18 remaining in the first half to put UAlbany up 7-0. Conway joins teammates and in reaching the 100-goal milestone this season. Vermont finally scored with 16:11 to go in the first to narrowly cut into UAlbany’s lead. After trading the next handful of goals, Vermont scored two-straight to cut the lead to 10-4, before Sarah Falk scored her second goal of the game with 4:46 to go to bring the halftime lead to 11-4. UAlbany had outshot Vermont 17-11 in the first half, including 13-7 in shots on target.

scored her second goal of the game with 4:46 to go to bring the halftime lead to 11-4. UAlbany had outshot Vermont 17-11 in the first half, including 13-7 in shots on target. Conway scored the first goal of the second half with 27:29 to go to put UAlbany back up by eight. The Great Danes traded each of the next seven goals with the Catamounts, before Zapolski netted two in the final two minutes back-to-back to cap off UAlbany’s 17-8 victory.

Conway led UAlbany with six total points behind three goals and three assists, while Zapolski finished with four goals. Falk and Imbo each scored three, while Sancilio finished with two goals and two assists. In goal, Georgia Schneidereith recorded 11 saves. Collectively, UAlbany assisted on 12 of 17 goals against the Catamounts, and saw seven players score at least one goal and nine record at least one point.

Next: UAlbany faces off against top-seed Stony Brook for the America East crown for the ninth-straight season on Saturday, May 8 at 1:00 pm.