UAlbany women’s lacrosse defeats Vermont 20-5

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany overwhelms Vermont in nearly all facets of the game, defeating the Catamounts 20-5.



Key Stats

Madison Conway scored six goals

Kendra Harbinger scored five goals and recorded one assist

Katie Pascale scored four goals with three assists

Clancy Rheude won nine of UAlbany’s 16 draw controls

UAlbany outshot Vermont 35-16, and 29 of UAlbany’s shots were on target

Conway and Harbinger each took seven shots, all of which were on target

“We’re really happy with the full team effort,” head coach Katie Rowan Thomson said. “We played a complete game, the sideline was really energized and it was contagious on the field. Everyone was playing together and supporting each other and having a ton of fun. We’re really proud of the overall effort and how we bounced back after a tough one a couple of days ago.”



How it Happened

After a slow start to the game in which neither team scored for nearly the first four minutes following the opening draw, UAlbany’s offense opened the floodgates, scoring each of the first six goals by the 19:08 remaining mark in the first half. Kendra Harbinger scored three of UAlbany’s first six goals.

Vermont ended UAlbany’s run, scoring two-straight, before Katie Pascale scored her third goals of the game with 11:37 left in the first, initiating a five-goal UAlbany run lasting until 2:06 left in the half. Vermont scored with 12 seconds to go to bring their halftime deficit to 11-3.

The Catamounts scored two of the first three goals of the game, but wouldn’t score again after Ava Vasile’s free-position goal with 27:28 to go. UAlbany scored each of the final eight goals of the game to win by a final score of 20-5, their largest margin of victory of the season, and their largest win since defeating Hartford 23-5 on April 20, 2019.

Madison Conway scored six goals for the Great Danes. Kendra Harbinger scored five goals and recorded one assist. Katie Pascale scored four goals and recorded three assists. Clancy Rheude won nine of UAlbany’s 16 draws, won six ground balls, and caused two turnovers. The Great Dane defense did not allow a Catamount assist and held Vermont to just 15 shots. Offensively, 29 of UAlbany’s 36 total shots were on target.

Next: UAlbany visits Hartford on Saturday, April 3 at 11:00 am.