UAlbany women’s lacrosse defeats St. Bonaventure 16-2

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s lacrosse overwhelms visiting St. Bonaventure 16-2 to claim their first victory of 2021.



Key Stats

Hailey Carroll scored four goals

Kendra Harbinger scored three goals with one assist

Kyla Zapolski scored three goals

Katie Pascale scored twice with two assists

UAlbany outscored St. Bonaventure 12-2 in the first half

UAlbany held St. Bonaventure scoreless in the second half

UAlbany won its first game since defeating Siena on March 11, 2020, before the shutdown

UAlbany played on John Fallon Field for the first time since April 15, 2017

“It was a great day today to return home for our first home match in a while,” head coach Rowan Thomson said. “It was great to be on John Fallon Field. St. Bonaventure came out really strong, and I was really proud of how we responded. We were really focused in on our draw controls and gaining possession. They had two early goals, but after we held them scoreless, and I thought our offense did a really good job of spreading the ball and having multiple threats. We cause a lot of turnovers on our ride, which is something we’ve been focusing on, so I’m really proud of our efforts there.”



How it Happened

St. Bonaventure scored the first goal of the game with 27:55 left in the first half, when Destinee Johnson found Abby Hiltz in deep. UAlbany responded two minutes later when Kendra Harbinger beat St. Bonaventure’s keeper, unassisted.

Harbinger’s goal ignited a three-goal run for the Great Danes, who took a 3-1 lead with 23:38 remaining in the first. St. Bonaventure found the back of the net again with 19:02 left in the first half to cut UAlbany’s lead to 3-2.

From there, UAlbany held St. Bonaventure scoreless, and scored the final 13 goals of the match. Harbinger finished with three goals and one assist, Hailey Carroll scored four times, Kyla Zapolski recorded a hat trick, and Katie Pascale scored twice with two assists.

Three Great Danes, Pascale, Julia Imbo, and Kaitlin Rurka, scored their first goals of the season, with Pascale scoring for the first time in her collegiate career. UAlbany saw seven different players record at least one goal, and five record at least one assist.

Aislinn Sweeney came replaced Georgia Schneidereith in goal after halftime, after UAlbany had built a 12-2 advantage. Schneidereith recorded four saves in the first half and Sweeney recorded five in the second.

UAlbany outshot St. Bonaventure 39-14 overall, including 22-8 in the first half. Additionally, UAlbany was 12-14 on clear attempts, and held St. Bonaventure to just 13-23.

Next: UAlbany hosts Colgate on Sunday, February 28 at 2:00 pm.