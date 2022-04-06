Durham, N.H. (NEWS10) — Katie Pascale records another nine-point game, clears 100 career draws, and leads UAlbany to its third-straight conference victory, 20-14, over New Hampshire.
Key Stats
- Katie Pascale scored five goals with nine assists
- Pascale recorded her 100th career draw
- Ava Poupard scored four goals
- Allie Maloney scored three goals with two assists
- Kathryn Sancilio scored three goals with one assist
- Katherine Chiarella recorded 13 saves
- UAlbany outscored New Hampshire 8-2 in the first quarter
- New Hampshire outscored UAlbany 6-2 in the second quarter
Head Coach Katie Thomson: “We had a great start today and I give New Hampshire a lot of credit for not backing down and making a run in the second quarter. I’m so proud of how we responded in the second half to step up and finish the game. We’ll have a break coming up where we’ll look to advance our game as well as rest up for the remaining stretch.”
How it Happened
- Ava Poupard drew a foul in the scoring zone less than 15 seconds after the opening draw. She successfully converted her free-position attempt to put UAlbany up 1-0 with 14:46 left in the first quarter. New Hampshire responded just under a minute later, before Katie Pascale notched two in a row to put UAlbany up 3-1 early.
- New Hampshire scored to cut the lead to 3-2 before UAlbany closed the first quarter on a 5-0 run to take an 8-2 lead. Pascale scored with five seconds remaining in the quarter to complete a hat trick in less than 15 minutes of game time.
- The Wildcats regrouped and opened the second quarter on a six-goal run to tie the game at eight with 6:22 left before the break. Allie Maloney ended New Hampshire’s run with her second goal of the game with 2:41 remaining, and Pascale added her fourth goal with 10 seconds before halftime to put UAlbany up 10-8 after 30 minutes.
- New Hampshire rolled off the first three goals of the third quarter, first tying the game at 10 with 13:43 remaining, and taking a one-goal lead with 11:39 remaining. UAlbany responded in-kind with a three-goal run of their own.
- After Maloney’s goal to tie the game at 11, Pascale won the ensuing draw. It was her third won draw of the game, and the 100th of her career.
- Pascale scored her fifth goal of the game with 8:15 left in the third to put UAlbany back on top, 12-11. UAlbany would not relinquish the lead again in the game.
- Kathryn Sancilio scored with 4:50 left in the third to put UAlbany up two. New Hampshire closed within one before UAlbany scored the final four goals of the quarter to take a 17-12 lead heading into the fourth.
- The Wildcats scored two of the first three goals of the final quarter, but UAlbany closed on a 2-0 run to clinch a 20-14 victory in their third of five-straight road games. The Great Danes now improve to 3-0 against America East opponents, with showdowns looming with UMBC and #5 Stony Brook remaining on the schedule.
Next: UAlbany visits UMBC on April 16
