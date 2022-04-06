Durham, N.H. (NEWS10) — Katie Pascale records another nine-point game, clears 100 career draws, and leads UAlbany to its third-straight conference victory, 20-14, over New Hampshire.



Key Stats

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “We had a great start today and I give New Hampshire a lot of credit for not backing down and making a run in the second quarter. I’m so proud of how we responded in the second half to step up and finish the game. We’ll have a break coming up where we’ll look to advance our game as well as rest up for the remaining stretch.”



How it Happened

Ava Poupard drew a foul in the scoring zone less than 15 seconds after the opening draw. She successfully converted her free-position attempt to put UAlbany up 1-0 with 14:46 left in the first quarter. New Hampshire responded just under a minute later, before Katie Pascale notched two in a row to put UAlbany up 3-1 early.

drew a foul in the scoring zone less than 15 seconds after the opening draw. She successfully converted her free-position attempt to put UAlbany up 1-0 with 14:46 left in the first quarter. New Hampshire responded just under a minute later, before notched two in a row to put UAlbany up 3-1 early. New Hampshire scored to cut the lead to 3-2 before UAlbany closed the first quarter on a 5-0 run to take an 8-2 lead. Pascale scored with five seconds remaining in the quarter to complete a hat trick in less than 15 minutes of game time.

The Wildcats regrouped and opened the second quarter on a six-goal run to tie the game at eight with 6:22 left before the break. Allie Maloney ended New Hampshire’s run with her second goal of the game with 2:41 remaining, and Pascale added her fourth goal with 10 seconds before halftime to put UAlbany up 10-8 after 30 minutes.

ended New Hampshire’s run with her second goal of the game with 2:41 remaining, and Pascale added her fourth goal with 10 seconds before halftime to put UAlbany up 10-8 after 30 minutes. New Hampshire rolled off the first three goals of the third quarter, first tying the game at 10 with 13:43 remaining, and taking a one-goal lead with 11:39 remaining. UAlbany responded in-kind with a three-goal run of their own.

After Maloney’s goal to tie the game at 11, Pascale won the ensuing draw. It was her third won draw of the game, and the 100th of her career.

Pascale scored her fifth goal of the game with 8:15 left in the third to put UAlbany back on top, 12-11. UAlbany would not relinquish the lead again in the game.

Kathryn Sancilio scored with 4:50 left in the third to put UAlbany up two. New Hampshire closed within one before UAlbany scored the final four goals of the quarter to take a 17-12 lead heading into the fourth.

scored with 4:50 left in the third to put UAlbany up two. New Hampshire closed within one before UAlbany scored the final four goals of the quarter to take a 17-12 lead heading into the fourth. The Wildcats scored two of the first three goals of the final quarter, but UAlbany closed on a 2-0 run to clinch a 20-14 victory in their third of five-straight road games. The Great Danes now improve to 3-0 against America East opponents, with showdowns looming with UMBC and #5 Stony Brook remaining on the schedule.

Next: UAlbany visits UMBC on April 16