UAlbany women’s lacrosse defeats Hartford 23-6

West Hartford, Conn. (NEWS10) — Women’s lacrosse scores 20 goals for the second-straight game, knocking off Hartford to secure their first road victory of the season.



Key Stats

Kyla Zapolski scored six goals

Allie Maloney recorded a hat trick

Katie Pascale scored one goal with three assists

Fourteen Great Danes scored a goal, and 17 recorded at least one point

UAlbany outscored Hartford 14-2 in the first half

UAlbany outshot Hartford 35-21

UAlbany outdrew Hartford 18-12

“We had an incredible team win today and I’m so proud of the team’s efforts,” head coach Katie Rowan Thomson said. “We had may players have opportunities on the field today and they capitalized and gained great game experience. This team has so much fun every time we step on the field and we can’t wait to keep moving forward.”



How it Happened

Sarah Falk scored first for UAlbany, finding the back of the net off a setup from Kendra Harbinger just 59 seconds after the opening draw. Hartford soon tied the game at one, before UAlbany rolled off a 10-0 run to take an 11-1 lead with 16:29 remaining in the first. During the stretch, Kyla Zapolski scored five total goals, including three straight and four of five.

Hartford scored to end UAlbany’s streak, but the Great Danes picked right up with three more goals to end the half. The Great Danes had outscored Hartford 14-2 over the first 30 minutes.

Hartford scored first to start the second half, before UAlbany saw Julia Imbo and Falk score back-to-back. The Hawks’ second goal of the half led to a 6-0 run for the Great Danes, who led 22-4 with 10:58 remaining.

Hartford scored two of the game’s final three goals to make the final score 23-6. It was UAlbany’s second-straight game scoring 20 or more goals, and their largest margin of victory since defeating Hartford 23-5 during the 2019 season. In total, 14 Great Danes scored at least one goal and 17 recorded at least one point.

Next: UAlbany hosts UMBC on Friday, April 9 at 12:00 pm.