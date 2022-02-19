Hamilton, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany records one of its most dominating performances of the Katie Thomson era, defeating Colgate on the road 19-2.



Key Stats

UAlbany opened the game on a 17-0 run

Hailey Carroll led all scorers with five goals

led all scorers with five goals Ally Alliegro and Ava Poupard each scored twice

and each scored twice Thirteen Great Danes scored at least one goal

UAlbany outshot Colgate 36-15

Thirty of UAlbany’s 36 shots were on goal

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “Today was a great team win and I’m so proud of the team for competing from start to finish. All of our players contributed greatly. We can’t wait to get back to work this week, but we will enjoy this win.”



How it Happened

Bouncing back from a thrilling season-opening defeat to #13 Stanford, UAlbany visited Colgate for its 2022 road opener and rolled over the Raiders by a final score of 19-2 in a game where UAlbany scored the first 17 goals and held Colgate scoreless for nearly 47 minutes of game time.

UAlbany scored six goals in the first half, starting with 12:21 remaining when Sarah Falk kicked off the frenzy with the first goal of the game. Falk scored three of UAlbany’s final four goals against Stanford last Sunday, including two in the final 54 seconds of play.

kicked off the frenzy with the first goal of the game. Falk scored three of UAlbany’s final four goals against Stanford last Sunday, including two in the final 54 seconds of play. Hailey Carroll , who led UAlbany with four goals against Stanford, scored two of her game-high five goals in the first quarter.

, who led UAlbany with four goals against Stanford, scored two of her game-high five goals in the first quarter. The Great Danes scored five goals in the second to take an 11-0 lead into halftime. Nine Great Danes had scored at least one goal through the first 30 minutes.

UAlbany held Colgate scoreless through the third quarter, adding six more goals to their total to take a 17-0 lead heading into the fourth. Colgate finally got on the board with 13:12 left in the game, and scored once more with 6:22 remaining. UAlbany added one final goa for good measure, from Megan Dineen with 2:39 to go, to bring the final score to 19-2.

with 2:39 to go, to bring the final score to 19-2. Carroll’s five goals on six total shots, and 13 Great Danes scored at least one goal, with 17 recording at least one point.

Next: UAlbany hosts Yale on February 26. On February 20, Coach Thomson will have her jersey retired in a ceremony at Syracuse University.