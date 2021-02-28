UAlbany women’s lacrosse defeats Colgate 15-12

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kyla Zapolski and Madison Conway power women’s lacrosse to a comeback victory against Colgate.
Key Stats
- Kyla Zapolski scored four goals and recorded one assist
- Madison Conway scored two goals with two assists
- Aislinn Sweeney made her first career start in goal and recorded seven saves
- Colgate out-drew UAlbany 20-9
- UAlbany outshot Colgate 22-13 in the second half
- Colgate committed 25 turnovers to UAlbany’s 13
“It was a full team effort today on the field,” head coach Rowan Thomson said. “We were down by a few and the team never wavered with their belief of the comeback. We had some great momentum going in the second half, and we were really starting to click all over the field. The defense played awesome, putting the pressure on Colgate’s attackers. Sweeney came in and played a great 60 minutes. Offensively we’re starting to get it going, and in the second half we saw seven, I think, different goal scorers, and nine assists.”
How it Happened
- Katie Pascale opened things up for UAlbany, scoring unassisted less than two minutes after the opening draw. Colgate responded four minutes later to knot the game at one. Bryar Hogg put UAlbany back on top with her first career goal with 22:15 remaining.
- Colgate scored the next two goals to take their first lead of the game, 3-2, with 17:16 remaining. UAlbany responded by rolling off each of the next three scores to take a two-point lead. Colgate closed the first half with two goals to head into the break tied 5-5.
- Kyla Zapolski quickly put UAlbany on top early in the second half. Colgate responded with a four-goal run lasting less than two minutes of game time to take a 9-6 lead with 25:14 remaining in the second.
- UAlbany tied the game at nine behind a three-goal run, seeing scores from Pascale, Zapolski, and Madison Conway. Colgate briefly retook the lead, and the teams traded goals until UAlbany broke through with five unanswered starting with Zapolski with 11:17 remaining.
- Julia Imbo scored UAlbany’s final goal of the game, giving the Great Danes a 15-11 lead with 4:57 remaining. Colgate scored once more, with 1:50 to go, to make the final score 15-12.
- Zapolski finished with four goals and one assist, and Conway finished with two goals and two assists. UAlbany assisted on eight of 10 goals in the second half. Aislinn Sweeney earned the victory in her first collegiate start, recording seven saves to anchor the Great Danes’ defense.
Next: UAlbany visits UConn on March 4.