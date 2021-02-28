UAlbany women’s lacrosse defeats Colgate 15-12

Hartford, Conn. (NEWS10) — UAlbany falls just shy in the America East quarterfinal round at #4 Hartford, 83-77, despite five players in double-figures.

Key Stats

"I'm proud of our guys," head coach Will Brown said. "This is a year like no other with the adversity and the challenges. This group really handled everything well. As far as the game is concerned, I knew there would be a feeling-out process. Hartford plays a bit differently offensively than some other teams in our league, and we hadn't played them in the regular season. We got off to a slow start, missed a bunch of free throws, and really weren't in sync. Since we were down four at the half I thought we were in a good spot. We just couldn't get over the hump in the second half. Every time we got close we had, in my opinion, another self-inflicted mistake, which you can't have in a conference tournament scenario. But our guys battled, they never quit, and I'm proud of them."

How it Happened