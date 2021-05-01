UAlbany women’s lacrosse defeats Binghamton 18-6

Vestal, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Women’s lacrosse closes the 2021 regular season with an 18-6 victory at Binghamton.



Key Stats

Head Coach Katie Rowan Thomson : “Our team put together a really solid effort and execution today for our last regular season game. We had a great week of preparation and I’m proud of how we took another step forward. We can’t wait for the opportunity to compete in the America East Tournament next week and we will begin getting ready and putting in the work for that.”



How it Happened

Kendra Harbinger scored 40 seconds into the game to put UAlbany up 1-0 right away. Binghamton counted with a score with 27:21 left in the first half to tie the game at one.

UAlbany scored each of the next eight goals to take a 9-1 lead with 8:14 left in the first. Sarah Falk and Katie Pascale contributed two goals each during the run, and Madison Conway scored her first of five goals on the day.

After Binghamton scored to end UAlbany's run, Falk scored her third goal of the day on a free-position attempt to maintain UAlbany's eight-goal lead. The teams ultimately traded each of the final six goals of the half, with UAlbany taking an 11-4 lead into the break.

UAlbany scored the first five goals after halftime, including three-straight from Conway and one shorthanded from Pascale, to take a 16-5 lead with 16:18 remaining in the game. Binghamton scored to end the run, before Kadi Futia and Megan Dineen scored back-to-back to bring UAlbany's scoring total to 18. Binghamton added one final goal to make the final score 18-6.

UAlbany scored 18 or more goals for the sixth time this season. The Great Danes outshot the Bearcats 38-18, including 18-6 in the second half. Nine played scored at least one goal for UAlbany, and 11 recorded at least one point.

Next: UAlbany has clinched the two-seed in the 2021 America East Tournament, and will play three-seed UMBC or Vermont on Thursday, May 6 at Stony Brook.