Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s lacrosse program earns its first home victory of 2022, knocking off Binghamton in the America East opener, 15-11, behind a combined eight goals from Katie Pascale and Sarah Falk .



Key Stats

Katie Pascale scored four goals and added one assist

scored four goals and added one assist Sarah Falk scored four goals

scored four goals Kathryn Sancilio scored two goals with one assist

scored two goals with one assist Courtney Rowe scored twice

scored twice UAlbany outscored Binghamton 5-1 in the first quarter

UAlbany remains undefeated against Binghamton, now 22-0, since the 2002 season

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “We’re really proud of how we finished a really competitive game today against a strong Binghamton team. I thought we had some really, really bright moments throughout the game. I’m really proud about how our players stepped up to the occasion when we needed it to finish the game off.”



How it Happened

The Great Danes hosted Binghamton to start their 2022 America East schedule, seeking their first victory at home of the 2022 season. Ava Poupard kicked off a game-opening four-goal run for UAlbany less than one minute after the opening draw, off an assist from Bryar Hogg .

kicked off a game-opening four-goal run for UAlbany less than one minute after the opening draw, off an assist from . Katie Pascale scored the first of her four goals of the afternoon with 10:37 left in the first to put UAlbany up 2-0.

scored the first of her four goals of the afternoon with 10:37 left in the first to put UAlbany up 2-0. Over the next three minutes, Kathryn Sancilio and Courtney Rowe each found the back of the net to give UAlbany a 4-0 lead. Binghamton finally found the back of the net with 4:21 left in the first, but Rowe scored her second goal of the quarter with 45 seconds remaining before the horn to put the Great Danes up 5-1.

and each found the back of the net to give UAlbany a 4-0 lead. Binghamton finally found the back of the net with 4:21 left in the first, but Rowe scored her second goal of the quarter with 45 seconds remaining before the horn to put the Great Danes up 5-1. Pascale scored to open the second quarter to put UAlbany up five. Binghamton scored with 8:57 left before halftime, before Pascale scored her third of the game with 6:41 left in the half. The Bearcats scored the next two to close within 7-4, before Sarah Falk scored with just over 30 seconds remaining to put UAlbany back up by four.

scored with just over 30 seconds remaining to put UAlbany back up by four. Falk scored quickly to start the third, within 56 seconds, to put UAlbany back up by five. Binghamton finished the quarter on a 3-0 run to close with two with 59 seconds remaining before the fourth.

Falk scored again to open the ensuing quarter to interrupt the Bearcats’ run. Binghamton bounced back with 12:45 to go with another goal to keep their deficit at two, before UAlbany scored each of the next three to retake control of the game. Binghamton and UAlbany alternated scoring the final five goals of the game, leading to a 15-11 victory for the Great Danes, their first on Fallon Field of the 2022 season.

Pascale finished with four goals and one assist, and Falk added four goals of her own. In goal, Aislinn Sweeney recorded her second victory of the season behind a seven-save effort.

Next: UAlbany visits Cornell on March 29, their first of five-straight road games.