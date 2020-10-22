UAlbany women’s hoops talk challenges with America East schedule

Albany, N.Y. — In a year full of unique challenges for sports, UAlbany men’s and women’s basketball have been dealt an interesting hand with America East’s conference scheduling.

An 18-game slate starting December 19th and 20th has teams playing the same opponent in Saturday-Sunday back-to-backs every weekend at the same site.

Women’s basketball head coach Colleen Mullen acknowledged this was the best way to do it, but addressed some challenges and presented her own ways to cope with the impending long weekends.

“We don’t even know necessarily what the time’s going to be,” Mullen said. “It’s most likely going to be two day games.

“You’re not going to have a lot of time in the morning to make those adjustments. You might be walking through in a hotel. It could pose some challenges,” she added.

“When it’s flipped over it’ll be the same, be it’s going to be a lot of sleepless nights, lot of film, lot of wine.”

Coach has plenty of time to stock up with those back-to-backs still two months away.

