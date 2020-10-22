UAlbany women’s hoops talk challenges with America East schedule

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. — In a year full of unique challenges for sports, UAlbany men’s and women’s basketball have been dealt an interesting hand with America East’s conference scheduling.

An 18-game slate starting December 19th and 20th has teams playing the same opponent in Saturday-Sunday back-to-backs every weekend at the same site.

Women’s basketball head coach Colleen Mullen acknowledged this was the best way to do it, but addressed some challenges and presented her own ways to cope with the impending long weekends.

“We don’t even know necessarily what the time’s going to be,” Mullen said. “It’s most likely going to be two day games.

“You’re not going to have a lot of time in the morning to make those adjustments. You might be walking through in a hotel. It could pose some challenges,” she added.

“When it’s flipped over it’ll be the same, be it’s going to be a lot of sleepless nights, lot of film, lot of wine.”

Coach has plenty of time to stock up with those back-to-backs still two months away.

More Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report