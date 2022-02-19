Durham, N.H. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes’ second-quarter offense set up a lead they would not relinquish to take the 55-46 win, Saturday afternoon.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I’m so proud of our team’s urgency today. We knew UNH was going to pressure our guards and attack us off the dribble. Our players had consistent effort and energy on the defensive end and we controlled the boards. This is a big road win versus a very tough and resilient UNH team.

KEY STATS

Junior Helene Haegerstrand led the offensive efforts with 18 points, including three baskets from downtown.

Sophomore Kayla Cooper led on the rebound with nine, including three offensive rebounds.

Redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney (14), Cooper (10), and junior Grace Heeps (10) each tallied double-digit points against the Wildcats.

Freshman Lilly Phillips led with four assists and three steals while senior Lucia Decortes tallied a team-high three blocks.

Heeps went 3-4 from outside the arc to take a 75% field goal percentage from the contest.

As a team, the Great Danes outrebounded the Wildcats, 34-24.

UAlbany combined to block seven New Hampshire basket attempts.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Helene Haegerstrand notched the first basket of the contest, a three-pointer, during the Great Danes’ second possession.

New Hampshire tallied their first lead with a jumper and one for a 6-3 advantage at 7:12.

Both teams traded baskets, and the lead, for the rest of the first quarter.

Entering the second quarter with a slight 11-10 lead, UAlbany’s Haegerstrand once again opened the quarter with a three-pointer to give her team a 14-10 lead at 7:54.

Tallying six points in 90 seconds, the Great Danes notched a 20-12 advantage with 6:06 on the clock.

UAlbany outscored New Hampshire, 16-7, in the second quarter.

The Great Danes closed the half with a 27-17 lead.

Neither team tallied two field goals in a row during the third quarter as both teams totaled 13 points each.

In the final quarter, UAlbany’s defense came out with a fire, holding New Hampshire to just two points, and zero field goals, in the first four minutes of play.

In the fourth minute of action during the fourth quarter, Morgan Haney made a jumper to make it a 15-point game, 42-27.

The Wildcats followed with three baskets in two minutes, closing the gap to 10 at 3:22.

With seven points from the line – five from Haney and two from Haegerstrand – the Great Danes compiled a 55-46 win at New Hampshire, closing their regular-season road slate.

NEXT: The Great Danes will return home to close the regular season against Maine (2/23) and Stony Brook (2/26).